Hurricane Ian Wrecks Havoc In Florida, More Than Two Million Affected
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit mainland US battered the south-west coast of Florida on Wednesday.
The hurricane hit Florida’s coast with catastrophic winds clocking 150 miles/hour, and a fatal storm that surged upto 18 feet.
Hurricane Ian instantly impacted Florida dwellers as more than two million people were left without electricity and communication.
The hurricane later saw a downfall in its intensity while moving towards north-eastern Florida.
But residential area like Fort Myers Beach and many other buildings reported heavy flooding.
