Denmark's New Jersey For FIFA World Cup 2022 Is A Mark Of Protest Against Host Qatar
Kit manufacturer Hummel unveiled the new 'protest' kit jerseys of the Danish national football team that criticises host Qatar on the ground of human rights.
Hummel has faded the logo and Denmark's crest into the same single colour as the shirt. They also released a black kit, calling it "The colour of mourning".
The black kit honours the migrant workers who lost their lives during stadium construction for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Hummel said, "We don't wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives."
"We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn't the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation," they added.
The kits go along with Denmark's football association's promise of donning jerseys with "critical messages" during football's apex tournament.
