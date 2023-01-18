Greta Thunberg Detained In Germany During Coal Mine Protest
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained in Germany on Tuesday during a coal mine protest in a village there.
Visuals shared on social media showed Thunberg being taken away by cops. The police said that Thunberg and other activists had been detained and not formally arrested.
“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity." The Guardian quoted police as saying.
Thunberg was detained from the same protest site on Saturday as well, CNN reported.
