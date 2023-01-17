Nepal Authorities Continue Search For Bodies In Yeti Airlines Crash Wreckage
Authorities in Nepal on Tuesday continued their search for two bodies from the wreckage of the Yeti Airlines airplane that crashed in Pokhara on Sunday.
Reuters reported that searchers were using drones to find the bodies of two passengers in a 656-feet deep gorge.
Ajay KC, a police official from Pokhara, was quoted in the report as saying, "There is thick fog here now. We are sending search and rescue personnel using ropes into the gorge where parts of the plane fell and was in flames."
Among the five Indians on board, four were from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. The Times of India reported that their family are travelling to Kathmandu by road to bring back their remains.
Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Monday within 24 hours of the crash. There were 72 people on board the aircraft.
