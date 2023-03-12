Lineker Row: Why Did BBC Director General Apologise Over Sports Show Disruption?
BBC Director General Tim Davie has apologized over the disruption of a sports show as presenters and commentators reportedly walked out in support of their colleague Gary Lineker.
Lineker, sports presenter and former footballer, was suspended for criticising the British government over its asylum policy that has stirred a row there.
BBC quoted Davie saying that Lineker’s suspension was not based on the government’s behest.
“Success for me is getting Gary back on air and together we are giving to the audiences that world-class sports coverage which, as I say, I'm sorry we haven't been able to deliver today,” Davie said.
UK’s Broadcasting union Bectu also criticised the BBC over the Lineker row saying that their handling of the issue has been disappointing which will have an impact on its "reputation'.
ALSO READ
Biden Appoints Two Indian-Americans To Advisory Committee For Trade Policy