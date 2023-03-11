Biden Appoints Two Indian-Americans To Advisory Committee For Trade Policy
US President Joe Biden named two Indian-Americans, Revathi Advaithi and Manish Bapna, to the advisory committee for trade policy.
Composed of 45 members, recommended by the U.S. Trade Representative and appointed by the President, the committee advises in matters of development and implementation of the US trade policy.
Revathi Advaithi is the chief executive officer of Flex, a global electronics manufacturing company, headquartered in Singapore.
Advaithi is a co-chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Advanced Manufacturing CEO Community. She was recognized on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Business list for four consecutive years.
Manish Bapna is the president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). NRDC is a United States-based, non-profit international environmental advocacy group.
Bapna started his career at McKinsey & Company and the World Bank before pursuing a career in advocacy at the Bank Information Centre.
