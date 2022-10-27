'Let That Sink In': How Elon Musk Stunned Everyone With His Twitter Office Visit
Tesla boss Elon Musk stunned everyone with his entry to the Twitter headquarters carrying a sink on Wednesday.
Musk, who recently changed his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit', shared the video on Twitter and wrote "let that sink in".
Musk is set to close the $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. The deal led to dramatic developments since April this year when he first announced his plans to acquire the platform.
According to reports, Twitter staff had been informed via mail that Musk was scheduled to visit the office in San Francisco ahead of the deadline for finalising the deal.
