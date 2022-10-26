ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland Beat England By 5 Runs Via DLS Method In Rain-Hit Match
Andrew Balbirnie's 62-run knock was enough for Ireland to keep the score advantage over England, beating them by five runs via the DLS method, after rain played spoilsport at the MCG.
Jos Buttler won the toss for England and opted to bowl first in Melbourne. Irish skipper Balbirnie completed his half-century.
His knock of 62 runs helped Ireland finish at 157 before the English bowled out the entire batting order.
In the second inning, England had a rough start, losing skipper Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, and Ben Stokes. They stood at 29/3.
Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone were on the crease for England before heavy rains in Melbourne forced umpires to delay the match until further notice. England were 105/5 by 14.3 overs.
With rains not coming to a halt, the umpires decided to pick the winner based on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
The DLS calculation showed that England were six runs short of their target, confirming Ireland's victory by five runs at the MCG.
