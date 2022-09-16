Massive Fire Broke Out At Skyscraper In China's Changsha, No Casualties Reported
A huge fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha.
The fire erupted in a 42-floored building that served as an office of state-owned China Telecom, according to a CCTV report.
No casualties were reported so far but rescue is still going on, according to China Telecom.
The city of Changsha is the capital of the Chinese province Hunan, housing around 10 million people.
