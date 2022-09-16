Gautam Adani Briefly Overtook Jeff Bezos In Forbes List To Become The Second Richest Person In The World
Gautam Adani's rise continues as the businessman briefly climbed to the number two spot in the ranking list of richest people in the world.
During his jump, Adani overcame Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Louis Vuitton's Bernard Arnault. His net worth currently stands around US$152 billion.
Both Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault saw a drop in their change percentage, paving the way for Adani to rise up the rankings.
Later, Bernard Arnault made a growth, leaving behind Adani back to the third position. Jeff Bezos currently stands at number four.
Adani recently made headlines after becoming the third richest person in the world after surpassing Bernard Arnault & Family, standing behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
The Adani Group is a conglomerate based out of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The group primarily works on mining, port development, and trading.
ALSO READ
20 Grand Slams, Record Wimbledon Titles In 24 Years: Roger Federer's Illustrious Tennis Career