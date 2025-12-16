Canada Expands Citizenship Eligibility Under Bill C-3
Canada has updated its citizenship law under Bill C-3, making it easier for people born outside the country to claim Canadian citizenship from December 15.
Individuals born before December 15, 2025, who lost or were denied citizenship due to the first-generation limit or earlier rules, are now automatically recognised as Canadian citizens and may apply for proof of status.
Under the new law, Canadian parents born or adopted abroad can pass citizenship to children born or adopted outside Canada after the law takes effect, provided they demonstrate a substantial connection to Canada.
Bill C-3 also addresses long-standing gaps affecting “Lost Canadians” and their descendants, extending citizenship to those excluded under outdated provisions.
The reform follows a December 2023 Ontario court ruling that found parts of the first-generation limit unconstitutional; the federal government did not appeal the decision.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will implement the changes and process applications under the new rules. Applicants are advised to consult the official IRCC website for guidance.
