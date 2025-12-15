India Make History With First-Ever Squash World Cup Triumph
India won its first-ever Squash World Cup title on December 14, 2025, defeating Hong Kong 3–0 and becoming the first Asian nation to lift the trophy in the final.
The historic win at Chennai’s Express Avenue Mall was India’s best result in the tournament, improving on the bronze medal finish in 2023.
The timing of the victory is important, as squash will be included in the Olympic Games at Los Angeles in 2028 games.
Veteran Joshna Chinappa, ranked 79th in the world, gave India a strong start with a 3–1 win over world No. 37 Lee Ka Yi in the opening women’s singles match.
Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh, India’s top-ranked men’s singles player at world No. 29, then extended the lead with a clinical 3–0 victory over Alex Lau in just 19 minutes.
Teenager Anahat Singh completed the tie with a 3–0 win over world No. 31 Tomato Ho, sealing the title for India.
