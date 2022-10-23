Fashion Brand Balenciaga Severs Ties With Kanye West After His Anti-Semitic Remarks
Fashion brand Balenciaga has announced to end its association with rap singer Kanye West after he made a series of controversial and anti-semitic remarks.
West is also known to have made cynical remarks about George Floyd's death. His death had triggered the 'Black Lives Matter' across the world. However, West was recently seen wearing a T-shirt with the 'White Lives Matter' slogan at a fashion show.
"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the fashion brand said in its statement.
Addidas has also said it's partnership with West is 'under review' after his controversial remarks. West has now hired Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's lawyer in the defamation trial, to handle his business interests