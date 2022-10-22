FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Nigeria, Germany Qualify For Semis
The first round of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup quarter-finals kicked off on Friday with Nigeria and Germany recording victories against the US and Brazil respectively. The winners are now heading to the semi-finals.
Nigeria vs USA
The first quarter-finals saw the two teams end the first 90 minutes with a 1-1 draw, leading to match officials go for extra time.
After the 30 extra minutes, the match was decided by the penalty with Nigeria winning the shoot-out 4-3, confirming their ticket to the semi-finals.
Germany vs Brazil
In the second quarter-final, Germany defeated Brazil 2-0 by the end of 90 minutes to confirm their semi-final qualification on Friday.
Quarter Finals - Day 2
Colombia faces Tanzania on Saturday at 4:30 PM, fighting for the semi-finals spot. Later at 8 PM, Japan meets defending champion Spain. The winners of these matches will join Nigeria and Germany in the semis.
