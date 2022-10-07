One Individual, Ales Bialiatski; Two Organisations Memorial And Center for Civil Liberties Win Nobel Peace Prize
This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus.
Apart from Bialiatski, the award has also been given to the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.
"The Nobel Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Nobel Prize committee said in a tweet after announcing the winners.
"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy," the Nobel committee said.