Who Is Ales Bialiatski, Joint Winner Of The Nobel Peace Prize 2022
The Norwegian Nobel Committee conferred the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize to Ales Bialiatski.
Bialiatski was bestowed with the prestigious award for "promoting democracy and peaceful development" in his home country, Belarus.
Bialiatski was one of the initiators of the Belarusian democracy movement that emerged in the mid-1980s.
He founded Viasna (Spring) in 1996. Viasna is a Belarusian human rights organisation that documented the torture inflicted on political prisoners and protested against it.
Government authorities in Belarus have kept Bialiatski detained since 2020. But his fight for democracy and human rights in Belarus continues to this date.
The Belarusian shares the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize with the Russian human rights organisation 'Memorial' and Ukraine's human rights organisation 'Center for Civil Liberties'.
