Actor Kavin Spacey Denies Sexually Abusing Teenage Co-Actor In 1986
Film star Kevin Spacey has denied the accusations of sexually abusing his fellow actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when he was a teenager.
Rapp had accused him of abuse when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. He has claimed damages of $40 million for causing the "emotional anguish".
However, Spacey has said he has no recollection of attending the party in Manhattan where the alleged incident took place.
Rapp's accusations against Spacey first surfaced in 2017 during the #MeToo movement. However, on Monday during the cross-examination, Spacey said the allegations in 2017 made him feel "shocked, frightened and confused."
Spacey said even though he had apologised, he regretted it. "I was being encouraged to apologize and I've learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something you didn't do," AFP quoted him as saying.