Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas Win Ballon D'Or 2022

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas were awarded the 2022 Ballon D'or for their exceptional performance in the 2021-22 season in club and international football.
Karim Benzema won the men's best player title for his LaLiga and Champions League-winning season with Real Madrid. He scored 44 goals in 46 matches.
Alexia Putellas defended her title of best women's player and won the Ballon D'or for a second consecutive time. She created history as the first women's player to win the trophy twice.
FC Barcelona youngster Gavi won the Kopa Trophy for being the best under-21 player.
Robert Lewandowski won the Gerd Muller trophy for being the best striker of the 2021-22 season with German league champions Bayern Munich and the Polish men's national football team.
Real Madrid and Belgian men's national football team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois won the Yachine trophy as the best goalkeeper of the 2021-22 season.
Sadio Mané won the first-ever Sócrates award for his off-field charity work in his home village of Bambali, Senegal. where he funded the construction of schools and hospitals for families in the village.
English league champions Manchester City won the Club of the Year title, finishing ahead of Liverpool FC and Real Madrid.