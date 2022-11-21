5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's Java, At Least 50 Killed
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Monday, leaving at least 50 dead, Reuters reported. The earthquake lasted for several seconds causing widespread damage.
While no tsunami threat was issued, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be Cianjur in West Java at a depth of 10 km.
BBC quoted West Java governor Ridwan Kamil as saying that 56 people had died and over 700 were injured in the earthquake on Monday.
