New Zealand vs India T20 Series: Here's A Preview Of The Third T20 Match
New Zealand will host India for the Sterling Reserve Cup T20 series decider, scheduled on Tuesday at McLean Park in Napier.
The heroics of Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda helped Team India get a 1-0 advantage in the series following their 65-run victory in the second T20I on Sunday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
The Kiwis will aim for a series equaliser against India in the final T20I on Tuesday.
But the Blackcaps also got a huge setback after their skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out for the third T20I against India in Napier.
The first match was abandoned by the match officials due to incessant rain in Wellington on Friday, November 18.
Following the T20 series, New Zealand will host India for a three-match ODI series, starting from Friday, November 25.
