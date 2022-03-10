World Kidney Day 2022: Over 2 Million People Suffering From Chronic Disease as Theme Is Kidney Health For All
Celebrated on the second Thursday every March, the day highlights the need for concentrating on renal health
Globally over 2 million people suffer from chronic kidney disease which leads to kidney failure and inhibits the elimination of waste from the body.
Nephrologists treat kidney failure by either signing the patient up for a kidney transplant or putting them on dialysis wherein a machine helps to remove the waste from the patient's body.
One in every ten people are also believed to suffer from kidney stones that are caused due to accumulation of minerals in the kidney and lead to severe pain in the lower abdomen.
Also Read: ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Loses to New Zealand by 62 runs