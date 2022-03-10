ICC Women's World Cup: India Lose To New Zealand by 62 Runs
India faced a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand during the ICC World Cup 2022 match in Hamilton on Thursday.
New Zealand set a target of 261 runs for team India. However, the batting line fell like a pack of cards and was bowled out 198 in 46.4 overs.
India won the toss and chose to bowl first.
For Indian bowling side, Pooja Vastrakar was the star with her 4-34 spell.
Harmanpreet Kaur's 71 runs of 63 balls did help India to add some quick runs on the scoreboard.
But India's batting lineup could not outdo New Zealand's bowling attack.
