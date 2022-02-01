Wordle: New York Times Buys Viral Game In Seven-Figure Deal
On January 31, New York Times announced their acquirement of Wordle, the popular wordplay game on the internet. The newspaper outlet bought Wordle in an undisclosed seven-figure deal.
Wordle is a popular wordplay game, that just provides six guesses to its players for determining a five-letter word that changes every day.
Puzzle creator Josh Wardle expressed his ‘thrill’ via Twitter, sharing how the NYT have played a major role since the origin of Wordle. Hence this transition feels natural.
After its release, the puzzle has been a hit since its launch due to its interactive-yet-simple interface for a game. Social media posts of millions of players have become omnipresent with the game's iconic coloured distinctive grid for sharing.
Despite the purchase by New York Times, Wordle would continue to remain a free-to-access game by its users.