Mason Greenwood Arrest: Manchester United, Nike Terminate Contracts
Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, 20, has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police after his girlfriend Harriet Robson accused him of rape and violence.
Robson shared on social media the images of her injuries that she suffered after Mason assaulted her. She also uploaded a voice recording where Greenwood was coercing her to have sex.
Greenwood faced backlash after the expose by his girlfriend. Man United released a statement following the football star/whatever striker's arrest over allegations of rape and violence.
"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind," the club stated.
The sale of Greenwood's merchandise on Man United website has also been stopped. The allegations have angered his fans.
Following his arrest and suspension from United, Nike also terminated their contract deal with Greenwood, stating that they "are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation".
The Greater Manchester Police continue investigating as they "were made aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."