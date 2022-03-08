On Women's Day, Pakistan's Aurat March Rallies For Labour, Equality
@AuratMarchKHI
For the past four years, Pakistani women have been holding the annual Aurat March on March 8, the International Women's Day.
With quirky slogans and posters, Aurat March has gained popularity.
However, it has been ridiculed by conservationists and fundamentalists there.
Image courtesy: @AuratMarchKHI
Slogans like "mera jism meri marzi (my body, my choice) and "apna khana khud garam karo" are some of the popular feminist slogans that came out of this movement in Pakistan.
This year's Aurat March has been dedicated to labour, according to Aurat March's Twitter bio.
Image courtesy: @AuratMarchKHI
'Aurat hi aurat ki muhaafiz hoti hai (women protect each other)', reads a poster at this year's women's day rally, promoting sisterhood.
Image courtesy: @AuratMarchKHI
'Tum kaho to shaayri, hum kahein to fahashi'
Raising the issue of women's safety on roads, the poster reads 'jitni sadak tumhari, utni sadak humari (we have right to streets as much as you do)'.
Image courtesy: @weedi_cosplay
Even As Russia Attacks Ukraine, Russian Oligarchs And Their Children Call For A Stop To War