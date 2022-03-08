Even As Russia Attacks Ukraine, Russian Oligarchs And Their Children Call For A Stop To War
Alexei Mordashov, the third richest Russian, has called for the war to stop calling the fighting "tragedy of two fraternal peoples". Mordashov is worth $21.8 billion according to Forbes.
Billionaire Mikhail Fridman, in an email to employees, wrote, "I am convinced however that war can never be the answer. This crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years."
Oleg Deripaska, who was related to Boris Yeltsin through marriage, called for an end to the war saying that negotiations need to begin and reforms were needed to revitalise the Russian economy.
Oleg Tinkov, the founder of Tinkoff Bank, said "Innocent people are dying in Ukraine now, every day, this is unthinkable and unacceptable! States should spend money on treating people, on research to defeat cancer, and not on war."
Billionaire Alexey Kuzmichev refused to make any political statements but called for the war to stop stating that his mother was Ukrainian and he still has family and friends in the country.
Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of a former mayor of St. Petersburg who was close to Vladimir Putin, has fled Russia to Turkey with her son. Sobchak, called the Paris Hilton of Russia, has called for the war to stop blaming Putin for the conflict.
Sofia Abramovich, a professional equestrian and the daughter of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, posted an Instagram story saying Putin is the one that wants war, not Russia.
Maria Yumasheva, the granddaughter of former president Boris Yeltsin, and her mother Tatyana have both spoken out against the war.