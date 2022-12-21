Delhi, Amritsar, Kashmir: North India's Cold Wave In Photos
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP and other parts of north India shivered as cold conditions prevailed in the region with Delhi experiencing a minimum temperature of 6.3°C.
Thick smog covered parts of Delhi on the second consecutive day on Wednesday with the visibility being as low as 50 meters.
The poor visibility caused delays in trains. Accidents and car pile-ups were also reported from several parts of UP and Haryana. Twenty-four people were killed when a truck overturned after hitting a divider.
The cold wave over Kashmir intensified further as Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -3.4°C.
The meteorological department has predicted a possibility of light snowfall or rain over parts of Kashmir around Christmas.