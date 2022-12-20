Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchouameni Face Online Racial Abuse After Penalty Miss In FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals
Following France's defeat against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals, Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni faced hate online after missing the penalty for France.
France lost to Argentina 4-2 in the penalty shootout and lost the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. They were the defending champions of the tournament.
Coman took the second penalty for France but his shot was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. Aurelien Tchouameni took the third penalty but his shot went off target.
Following the defeat, Coman and Tchouameni were racially abused on social media.
Kingsley Coman plays for German league champions Bayern Munich. Following the incident, Bayern Munich released an online statement in support of their forward.
The club said, “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.”
In 2021, three English players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also racially abused after missing the penalty for England in EURO 2020 finals. The Three Lions lost to Italy 3-2 in the penalty shootouts.
