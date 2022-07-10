Elena Rybakina Beats Ons Jabeur In Single's Finals To Win Maiden Wimbledon Title
Elena Rybakina defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the category of Women's Singles Final to win her maiden Wimbledon title.
She became the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam.
Jabeur started on a positive note where the Tunisian won the first set 6-3, adding pressure on Rybakina.
The Kazakh youngster bounced back, winning the second set 6-2, equalising with Jabeur. She went on to win the third set 6-2, confirming her first Grand Slam victory.
Rybakina's participation in the tournament was questioned by many authorities due to her Russian roots. The tennis player was born in Russia but switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.
Rybakina broke down in tears when questions regarding her Russian roots, and her parents' residence in Moscow were raised in the post-match conference.
Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev claimed Rybakina's victory as Russia's victory. He said, "It's very nice! Well done Rybakina! We win the Wimbledon tournament".
Russian players were banned from participating in Wimbledon due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
