India Beat England By 49 Runs To Take An Unassailable 2-0 Lead In T20 Series
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar shone with the ball for Team India as they defeated England in the second T20I by 49 runs. With the victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series.
Jos Buttler won the toss for England and opted to bowl first at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant opened the scoresheet for Team India.
The duo's 49-run stand was later broken by debutant Richard Gleeson who dismissed the Indian skipper for 31. Gleeson went on to quickly dismiss Virat Kohli and Pant.
India later lost the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya to Chris Jordan. Dinesh Karthik got run out by Harry Brook.
Ravindra Jadeja stood out with an unbeaten knock of 46 runs that helped India to finish the 20 overs at 170/8. England required 171 runs to win the match and level the series.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar provided an early breakthrough with the first ball of the inning, dismissing opener Jason Roy. He soon dismissed Jos Buttler.
The Indian bowlers continued adding pressure on English batters and bagged quick wickets. England stood at 55/5.
Knocks from Moeen Ali and David Wiley provided a ray of hope for an English victory. But the Indian bowlers wrapped up England's inning at 121 to confirm victory by 49-runs.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was the Player of the Match for his economic spell of 3-15. The two teams will face each other for the last T20I match of the series on July 10 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
