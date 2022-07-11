Wimbledon Final: Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios To Win His 21st Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic came from behind to upset Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7(7)-6(3) in the Wimbledon final to win the Men's Singles title.
Kyrgios started on a positive note, winning the first set to beat Djokovic 6-4.
The Serb made a comeback in the second set to equalise the score. He went on to win the third set 6-4.
Djokovic continued to add pressure on Kyrgios and won the final set 7(7)-6(3) to confirm victory in the Men's Singles final.
This was Novak's 21st Grand Slam title and his seventh Wimbledon title, equalising with the all-time best record of Roger Federer in Wimbledon (7 titles).
