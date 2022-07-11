England Beat India By 17 Runs, Suryakumar Yadav Hits Ton
Suryakumar Yadav scored 117 runs off 55 balls but his century goes in vain as England defeated India in the third T20I by 17 runs. Team India won the T20I series 1-2.
Jos Buttler won the toss for England and opted to bat first at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He opened the innings with Jason Roy but Avesh Khan bowled him out at 18 runs.
Jason Roy and Phil Salt were soon dismissed by Umran Malik and Harshal Patel. England stood at 84/3.
Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone built a crucial 84-run partnership with Malan completing his half-century. He was later dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi.
Livingstone remained unbeaten and helped England finish the 20 overs at 215/7. India required 216 runs to win.
Reece Topley provided England with early breakthroughs, dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. David Willey soon bagged the wicket of Virat Kohli. India were 31/3.
Suryakumar Yadav took charge alongside Shreyas Iyer where the duo built a 119-run stand. SKY went on to complete a vital half-century for Team India.
Topley broke the partnership by dismissing Iyer. Dinesh Karthik was trapped for an LBW by Willey. Ravindra Jadeja was also dismissed for an LBW by Richard Gleeson.
Suryakumar Yadav continued his knock to complete a sensational century, providing a ray of hope to Team India.
But his inning was brought to an end by Moeen Ali at 117. By the end of 20 overs, England successfully restricted India to 198/9 to confirm a 17-run victory.
This was Jos Buttler's first victory as the English skipper. Despite the loss, India won the T20I series 1-2. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was awarded the Player of the Series.
