Watch: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock After Joke On Wife Jada Pinkett Smith At Oscars 2022 Ceremony
Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock across the face at Oscars stage on Sunday for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair condition.
The video of the incident soon went viral and Smith can be heard telling Rock to keep his wife's name away from his jokes.
Rock reportedly compared Pinkett's tightly cropped hair to Demi Moore's appearance in the film "G.I. Jane" and suggested she appear in a sequel.
The joke was followed by confusion in the Dolby Theatre and Smith was seen walking up to Rock to hit him. He then returned to his seat and yelled at the comedian.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia. She had revealed about her diagnosis in 2018.
