TATA IPL 2022 Match 1: KKR beat CSK by 6 Wickets In Season Opener
Kolkata Knight Riders open the season in style against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, beating them by six wickets in the opening match of TATA IPL 2022.
Shreyas Iyer won the toss for KKR and opted to bat first in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Umesh Yadav was quick to make the early breakthrough, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad.
KKR bowlers were able to make the impact as CSK started losing batsmen in quick succession. By the end of 11 overs, CSK were 61/5.
Skipper Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni built a vital 50-runs partnership to help CSK build a solid total. Dhoni's half-century helped Chennai to set a target of 132 runs for KKR.
Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane began the run chase for KKR. Dwayne Bravo got the wicket of Iyer at 16. He went on to dismiss Nitish Rana.
Rahane continued his fine form with the bat along with skipper Shreyas. But the former fell six runs short of a half-century after being dismissed by Mitchell Santner.
Shreyas remained unbeaten to help KKR complete the run chase and beat CSK by 6 wickets. Umesh Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his bowling figure of 2/20.
