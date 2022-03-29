Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock: What Celebs Said On Oscar Slap
Day after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, the actor apologised saying what he did was wrong and out of line.
Smith took to Instagram to apologise to Rock for slapping him.
Comedian Rock was on stage when he joked about Jada Pinkett's hair. Jada is actor Will Smith's wife and suffers from alopecia. Soon, Smith was seen marching towards the stage where he slapped Rock.
Tennis star Serena Williams expressed shock over the slapgate incident with a brief caption on an Instagram story. "I just sat down ’cause I was like, ‘I gotta put that drink down," she wrote.
Emmy Award-winning Rosie O'Donnell termed Smith's action a "sad display of toxic masculinity from a narcissistic madman."
American political strategist Ana Navarro called Smith's action a crime. "Hitting somebody is a crime, a crime of assault. She also said Rock's joke was a lame on in bad taste.
AFP quoted Booker prize-winning author Bernadine Evaristo as saying that that Smith had not just wrecked what should have been his greatest triumph, but had also sullied his legacy.
