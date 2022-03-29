Fuel Price Hike: Here's How Much Petrol, Diesel Costs In Metro Cities
Fuel prices in the country were hiked for the seventh time in the last eight days on Tuesday. Here's how much the fuel costs in metro cities
Delhi
In national capital, petrol price on Tuesday was hiked to Rs 100.21 per ltr. Diesel is selling on Rs 91.47 per ltr.
Mumbai
In Mumbai, the petrol price has been raised to Rs 115.04 per ltr, while diesel is Rs 99.25.
Chennai
Petrol price in Chennai was hiked to Rs 105.94 per ltr, while diesel is Rs 96.
Kolkata
Here, the petrol price is hiked to Rs 109.68, while diesel is Rs 94.62.
Read this to know why fuel prices differ across states:
Petrol Price: Are State Taxes Higher Than Central Taxes? A Factcheck
