Will Smith, Ariana DeBose And Others Who Won Big At Oscars 2022
At the Oscars 2022 awards on Sunday, actor Will Smith won the best actor award for his role in the film King Richard.
He was announced winner shortly after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair condition.
Actress Jessica Chastain won the Oscar for best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
For best supporting actress, Ariana DeBose won the Oscar for her performance in film West Side Story.
Jane Campion was announced the best director for the film The Power of the Dog.
CODA, English remake of French film La Famille Bélier, won the award in the best film category. The film is about a family with only one hearing member.
Summer of Soul won the best documentary award at the Oscars. 'Writing with Fire', film on women-led media collective Khabar Lahariya in India was also nominated in this category.
