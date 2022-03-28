PVR and Inox To Merge Operations
The merged entity will be called PVR Inox, and will be India's largest film exhibition company.
The merged company will operate 1,546 screens across 72 cities in India
This is an all-stock deal where Inox shareholders will get 3 shares of PVR for every 10 shares they hold
Theatres and multiplexes currently face challenges from OTT platforms
The company will look to expand in smaller markets
PVR's stock is ended up 3.53% at ₹1,886, while Inox's stock ended 11.75% higher at ₹524.90
Also Read
Watch: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock After Joke On Wife Jada Pinkett Smith At Oscars 2022 Ceremony