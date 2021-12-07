WhatsApp Announces Update For Disappearing Messages Feature
Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a feature. Your messages disappear from the platform automatically after seven days.
With the new update, users get more control on the disappearing feature.
People can switch on disappearing messages for all the new one-on-one chats. This helps users to automatically delete all future messages.
WhatsApp has also added two new durations along with the current 7 days, for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days.
ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Meets Vladimir Putin: 'India A Major Power', Says Russian President