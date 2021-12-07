PM Narendra Modi Meets Vladimir Putin: 'India A Major Power', Says Russian President
Russian President Vladimir Putin met PM Narendra Modi as the two countries signed a clutch of agreements strengthening their ties.
During the meeting, India and Russia signed agreements ranging from space co-operation, fending off cyber-attacks on banks, cultural exchanges, merchant shipping and Russian oil supplies.
Putin also expressed his "concern" about the situation in Afghanistan stating that "fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime" were key areas where India and Russia needed to co-operate.
Putin met Modi at Hyderabad House hours after the first ever India-Russia 2+2 ministerial meeting took place between the Foreign and Defence ministers.