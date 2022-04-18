What Hate-Spewing Priest Yati Narsinghanand And Others Said At Una Dharm Sansad
A 3-day-long Dharm Sansad, religious conclave, began in Mubarikpur of Una district in Himachal Pradesh, on April 17.
At the conclave, the organisers gave an open call to Hindus to pick up arms to protect the Sanatan dharma.
Satyadewanand Saraswati, one of the organisers, urged Hindus to unite against the 'Islamic Jihad' to save Sanatan Dharma from getting consumed by them.
Yati said that the country will have a Muslim Prime Minister and if this happens 50 per cent of the Hindus will be forced to convert. "40 per cent Hindus will be killed, the rest will go abroad or be forced to live in refugee camps. No one will be left here."
In December 2021, Yati had openly called for a Muslim genocide at a Dharam Sansad in Haridwar.