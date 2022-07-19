West Indies' Lendl Simmons And Denesh Ramdin Announce Retirement From International Cricket
On July 18, West Indies cricketers Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin announced their retirement from international cricket.
Batsman Lendl Simmons called an end to his 16-year international career. He played a total of 144 matches, scoring 3,763 runs.
Simmons wants to "focus on playing franchise cricket for as long as his body permits". He played 68 ODIs, 68 T20Is and eight Test matches.
Former Indies skipper and wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin also called an end to his international career. He replaced Darren Sammy as the West Indies captain in 2014.
Representing the Indies in 74 Tests, 139 ODIs and 71 T20Is, Ramdin amassed a total of 5,734 international runs. He earned a total of 284 international caps with the West Indies.
He also got famous for his controversial reply to Viv Richards when he questioned Ramdin's form.
Ramdin scored a century against England at Edgbaston and took out a note saying, "Yea Viv Talk Nah".
The two players played a pivotal role in the West Indies squad that won the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.
