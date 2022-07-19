Famous Singer Bhupinder Singh Dies At 82: Here Are His Top Songs
Renowned ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on July 18 in Mumbai due to suspected colon cancer and complications caused by Covid-19. He was 82.
The singer worked with some of the famous artists in Bollywood including the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman, Gulzar, Asha Bhonsle and Mohammed Rafi to name a few.
Famous for his hits like "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai".
He was admitted to the hospital due to a urine infection, wherein he tested positive for Covid-19.
Born in Amritsar on February 6, 1941, Singh began his career working at Delhi's All India Radio (AIR).
He made his Bollywood debut with Chetan Anand's 1964 film 'Haqeeqat', where he sang "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey, directed by Madan Mohan.