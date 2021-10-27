Waqar Younis Apologises For "Namaz Among Hindus" Comment After Facing Flak
Younis created controversy after saying that he was happy to see Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan observe "Namaz between Hindus" during their T20 World Cup match against India.
The comment drew criticism on social media. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer called Younis' comments vile and disgusting.
Commentator Harsha Bhogle said he was disappointed to hear someone of Younis' stature to make such divisive comments.
Younis apologised for the comment saying that he made it in the heat of the moment and did not intend to hurt sentiments.
