Quinton De Kock Kicks Off Storm After Sitting Out T20 World Cup Match Due To Refusal To Take The Knee
South African wicket keeper Quinton de Kock opted out of South Africa's T20 World Cup match against West Indies after deciding not to take a knee in solidarity against racism.
De Kock, who has refused to take the knee in South Africa's previous matches, withdrew from the match citing personal reasons.
De Kock's decision came after Cricket South Africa issued a directive to take the knee in a united and consistent stance against racism. The CSA stated that freedom of expression did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.
The CSA said in a statement that it had noted De Kock's decision but will await for a report from the management before deciding on the next steps.
Former Zimbabwean cricketer and commentator Pommie Mbangwa criticised De Kock's decision saying, "Excuse me for being political because some will say it is being political but I cannot shed my skin."
Former West Indies captain and two-time T20 World Cup winner Daren Sammy echoed Mbangwa's words and said, "I don’t understand why is it so difficult to support this movement if you understand what it stands for."