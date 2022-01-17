'Thank You, King Kohli': Internet Fills With Gratitude Messages After Virat Resigns From Test Captaincy
On January 15, Virat Kohli announced his resignation from Test captaincy role on social media, ending his seven year stint.
Congratulatory messages and heaps of gratitude poured in for the former Test captain, who ended the reign as India's most successful Test captain with a win percentage of 58.82%
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly praised Kohli for taking the team to "newer heights". He also mentioned BCCI "respecting Kohli's personal decision".
Rohit Sharma, India's ODI and T20I captain was surprised by the decision. But the opener wished Kohli good luck after his resignation.
Anushka Sharma uploaded a heartfelt post on Instagram, sharing her pride for Kohli and his service for seven years.
