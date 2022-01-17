Wooing Elon Musk: These 4 States Invite Tesla To Make In India
Elon Musk recently tweeted to reply an Indian guy after being asked about Tesla's launch in India.
The Tesla Motors CEO mentioned how he is working on the challenges by the Indian government.
This was followed by a wave of virtual invitation to the tycoon by ministers from four Indian states, assuring development
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao promised Musk with assistance to setup shops across the state, vouching it to be a top notch business destination."
Navjot Singh Sidhu also took the opportunity to invite Musk, promising Ludhiana to be the hub as part of his Punjab model for sustainable development,
NCP leader Jayant Patil invited Musk to Maharashtra, promising Tesla to receive support from all sides by the state for constructing factory.
But the tale in Bengal took a different turn, after TMC MLA Md Ghulam Rabbani invited the tycoon for setting up Tesla plant in the state.
Rabbani's invitation soon received criticism from opposition, who pointed out at Mamata Banerjee's feud with Ratan Tata over the factory construction in Singur.
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli Steps Down As Indian Men's Test Team Captain, Exits As Country's Most Successful Skipper