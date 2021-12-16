Indian Team Captaincy Spat Becomes Public As Virat Kohli Contradicts BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly's Statements
Indian Test team captain Virat Kohli contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's version of events of the T20I captaincy change stating he was never told not to give up the captaincy for T20Is by anyone from the BCCI.
Speaking at pre-tour press conference, Kohli said that he had reached out to the BCCI about stepping down as the T20I captain and his decision was well-received by the Board. "Mujhe yeh nahin kaha gaya tha ki aap T20 captaincy na chodiye (I wasn’t told not to relinquish the T20 captaincy)," he said.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Ganguly had earlier said that he had personally asked Kohli not to step down as T20 captain. "We (BCCI) had requested Virat not to step down as T20I captain. There was no plan to change captaincy. But he stepped down as T20I captain and the selectors decided not to split limited-overs captaincy, opting for a complete separation."
Kohli also refuted reports which claimed that he had asked to be left out of the ODI series against South Africa and said, "I was and I am available for selection all this time. This question should be asked to people who are writing about these things and their sources because as far as I’m concerned, I was always available."
Sunil Gavaskar said that Ganguly needs to clear the air telling India Today, "I think it actually doesn't bring the BCCI into the picture. I think it’s the individual who has to be asked where he got the impression he had conveyed such a message to Kohli."
Kapil Dev called for Kohli and Ganguly to not speak poorly about each other in public and said, "Talking badly about each other in public, I don't think it is a good thing, whether it is Sourav or Kohli."
BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharm has been criticised on social media for the opaqueness of the selection committee. Reports suggested Sharma was to address the media to set the record straight after Kohli's press conference but there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI.