Virat Kohli Says No Rift With Rohit Sharma, To Play ODIs In South Africa
Virat Kohli silenced all the rumours regarding his rest from India’s tour of South Africa, stating, “I was and I am available for selection. I haven't had any communication to BCCI where I have asked for any break.”
The Indian Test captain said that he was told he was dropped as ODI captain an hour and half before the Test team was announced.
Regarding ODI captaincy, he stated, “Before the call ended I was told that the 5 selectors have decided that I won't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this."
He also answered questions regarding his relationship with current ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma stating, “There is no problem between me and Rohit Sharma. I have been clarifying for the past two years and I am tired.”
Kohli praised Rohit Sharma for being an able captain. He promised his “100% support in ODIs and T20Is” to Sharma and Rahul Dravid.