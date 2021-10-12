Virat Kohli's Stint As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Ends In Loss
Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore for the final time on Monday as his side lost the IPL eliminator match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kohli led RCB in 140 matches winning 64, losing 69 with three matches ending in a tie and four being no results.
After his final match as RCB captain on Monday, Kohli pledged to stay with the team till the end of his career. "For me, loyalty matters and I will be in RCB till the last day I play in IPL," he said.
As captain, Kohli has scored a record 4,881 runs for RCB at an average of 42.07. Overall, Kohli has scored an IPL record 6,707 runs for the team.
Kohli also led RCB to the IPL final in 2016 but they ended up losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad.
